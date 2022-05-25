Johnny Depp Returns to Witness Stand in Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday morning in the ongoing defamation case between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In new testimony preceded by a lengthy, animated bench conference out of earshot between lawyers for both parties and Judge Penney Azcarate, Depp was asked about his drug use, his role in helping Heard land a role in Aquaman, and what happened between him and his wife in a violent encounter in Australia that left him with a severed fingertip.

Shortly after his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss, shot down a rumor that Depp had pushed her down a staircase decades ago, Depp reiterated his previous claims that Heard was abusive and he the real victim. He also seemed to key early on testimony offered by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, who stood out as the first witness to say she saw Depp attack Heard.

Depp suggested Henriquez was a victim of Heard, too.

“Amber’s sister Whitney always seemed to get the dirty end of the stick, and I felt for her for that because it wasn’t new,” he said. “It had been there for life. It was pretty obvious.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.