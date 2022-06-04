CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Fans Chant ‘Innocent’ as Depp Gets Rock-Star Reception
THE BAND PLAYED ON
Read it at TMZ
Johnny Depp was greeted by fans chanting “Innocent. Innocent” as he joined Jeff Beck on stage in Scotland. TMZ reports that 3000 fans attended the gig at the Glasgow Concert Hall where Depp sang cover songs like “What’s Going On?” and “Isolation.” He made no mention of his partial court victory this week in which he was awarded nearly $10.4 million in damages for defamation from Amber Heard. His ex-wife won her defamation countersuit and was awarded $2 million. Depp, who said after his court victory this week that he just wanted to get on with his life, confirmed that he is releasing a new album next month with guitarist Jeff Beck.