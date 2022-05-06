‘Performance of Her Life’: Depp Rep Says Just Wait for Cross-Examination of Amber Heard
SCORCHED EARTH
After another gruesome day in a Virginia courtroom, with horrific accusations flying in a $50 million defamation case, the legal teams for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continued their fight outside court into the night, with tit-for-tat PR statements in a desperate attempt to win the news cycle. On Thursday, Heard, who is being sued by Depp, delivered her most explosive testimony so far, tearfully describing a wild fight in Australia with her then-husband in which he was alleged to have penetrated her vagina repeatedly with a liquor bottle. No so, said Depp’s spokesperson, who told People magazine: “As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” and concludes with a threat of more to come. “The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”
The actress’ spokesperson was quick to fire back: “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.”