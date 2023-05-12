Johnny Depp Just Landed the ‘Biggest Men’s Fragrance Pact Ever.’ Sigh.
SAUVAGE
Come what may—a scalding public trial there, an ouster from Disney and Warner Bros. there—Dior has always stood by Johnny Depp. Evidently, the relationship (and perhaps the controversy) have continued to pay off. Sources tell Variety that Depp just signed “the biggest men’s fragrance pact ever” with the company—a three-year fragrance deal “at upwards of 20 million.” A representative for Dior did not respond to Variety’s request for comment, and Depp’s representative declined to comment. Depp has been the face of Dior’s men’s fragrance line Sauvage since its launch in 2015. While various film studios ended their relationships with Depp amid his legal battle against Amber Heard, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said earlier this year that Dior Sauvage has been “a leader in perfume sales” thanks in large part to the “image of Johnny Depp.” Depp has yet to book a major comeback film in the U.S. but stars in French director Maïwenn’s upcoming project Jeanne du Barry—which will now open Cannes Film Festival. He also dropped in on last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, as well as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.