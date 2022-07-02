CHEAT SHEET
Johnny Depp Ordered to Pay the ACLU $38,000 Over Amber Heard Evidence
Johnny Depp has been ordered to pay the American Civil Liberties Union $38,000 to compensate the organization’s lawyers who produced evidence Depp subpoenaed and used against Amber Heard in his defamation case, Law & Crime reports. The judge awarded less than half of the original $86,253.26 the organization had argued was fair for the thousands of documents they had to provide. Depp’s attorney argued the request was “exorbitant and unreasonable,” adding that the organization shouldn’t be paid because the ACLU was “responsible for drafting and placing the op-ed that the Virginia jury just found to be defamatory to Mr. Depp.”