CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Depp Wants Court to Make ACLU Show How Much His Ex Amber Heard Donated
STILL AT IT
Read it at Daily Mail
Johnny Depp has gone to court to try to force the American Civil Liberties Union to reveal whether his ex, Amber Heard, kept her pledge to donate half of her $7 million divorce settlement to the non-profit, the Daily Mail reports. After losing a London defamation lawsuit last year, Depp is now suing Heard in the U.S. over an op-ed she wrote about being a domestic violence survivor. In court papers, his lawyers say they want to prove Heard perjured herself with a sworn statement that she gave away the divorce money—which the London judge cited as proof she wasn’t a gold digger. Depp claims that Heard has only given $450,000 to the ACLU and that the organization has refused to turn over documents that would expose the sum.