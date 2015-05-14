Johnny Depp’s Doggy Death Sentence

CHEAT SHEET
Australian authorities on Thursday threatened to put down actor Johnny Depp’s dogs if he doesn't remove them from the country by Saturday. Depp and his wife, actress Amber Heard, are accused of illegally smuggling in their Yorkshire terriers, Boo and Pistol, on their private jet last month. Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce has accused Depp and Heard of breaking import laws by not declaring the pets. Depp is in Australia filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Dogs brought into the country must be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days after arrival and longer if they are suspected of carrying any disease or tics.