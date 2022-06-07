Depp’s Lawyer Lands a Promo After Becoming Trial’s Breakout Star
MOVING ON UP
One of Johnny Depp’s lawyers has been quickly promoted to partner of her Los Angeles firm after securing a win in the highly-publicized civil defamation trial against Amber Heard. Camille Vasquez, an attorney of 10 years who received a cult following of her own for her stinging cross-examination of Heard, is now a partner at Brown Rudnick just days after a jury found Heard defamed Depp by authoring a 2018 Washington Post op-ed describing herself as a domestic violence survivor. A jury also found that Depp defamed the actress when his ex-attorney, Adam Waldman, described her claims as a “hoax.” “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership,” Vasquez said in a statement. “I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”