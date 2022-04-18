Nurse Recalls Bizarre Search for Johnny Depp’s Missing Fingertip
LOSING HAND
A private nurse testified Monday about searching a rented house for Johnny Depp’s severed fingertip in 2015 while the star was in Australia filming Pirates of the Caribbean, the New York Post reported. Debbie Lloyd, who was traveling with Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard, said in a taped deposition played in court, “I remember looking for his finger in the downstairs area. The house was a mess.” Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million from Heard for defamation, following her suggestion in a 2018 op-ed that he had been sexually violent to her during their tumultuous marriage. Lloyd said the house manager eventually located Depp’s digit and brought it to the hospital to be reattached. She recalled hearing different stories about how it happened—one version had Heard throwing a glass vodka bottle at Depp, which she denied, while Depp apparently told doctors he cut his own fingertip off with a knife. Depp is expected to testify on Tuesday, according to the Post.