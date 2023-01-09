Johnny Depp’s Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Lands NBC News Gig
The same spotlight-nabbing, fast-talking lawyer who gained household name-status while defending actor Johnny Depp during his defamation case against Amber Heard will soon be spending more time on the TV screen. Camille Vasquez will be joining NBC News as a legal analyst, according to Variety. The 38-year-old made her first appearance on the network on Monday, joining a conversation on Today to discuss the arrest of suspected Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger. Vasquez was promoted from associate to partner at the law firm Brown Rudnick following Depp’s bombshell trial, in which she helped Depp win millions of dollars in damages against his ex-wife. She is also a co-chair of the firm’s brand and reputation management group, according to Variety.