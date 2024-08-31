Johnny Gaudreau’s Widow Mourns Hockey Star in Moving Post
‘MY FOREVER’
The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau shared a touching tribute to her husband on Saturday, thanking the late hockey star for “the best years” of her life. “You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true,” Meredith Gaudreau posted on Instagram, alongside a carousel of images of the happy couple. “I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.” Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed while biking on Thursday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver. Johnny Gaudreau is survived by his wife, daughter Noa, 2, and son Johnny, 6 months. “The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with,” Meredith Gaudreau wrote of the father of her children. Matthew Gaudreau is survived by his wife, Madeline. The couple were expecting their first child.