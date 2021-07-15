CHEAT SHEET
Johnson & Johnson Recalls Popular Neutrogena and Aveeno Spray Sunscreens
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that it was recalling Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreen, advising customers to throw away any bottles they had already purchased. The company detected benzene in some batches of the sunblock, which can cause cancer. Since benzene is not intentionally used in manufacturing the sunscreen, the company has begun investigating the cause of the contamination. The specific brands involved are Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh. The company said in a statement, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products.”