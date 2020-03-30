CHEAT SHEET
    Johnson & Johnson Says It Could Have Coronavirus Vaccine Ready by Early 2021

    HOPE

    Adam Rawnsley

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    Johnson & Johnson says it could have a COVID-19 vaccine available by early 2021 with the capability to produce as many as a billion doses. In a press release, the company says it’s planning to start clinical trials in September and has begun investing in a rapid production capability to make the vaccine at scale should it prove safe and effective. Johnson & Johnson began work on a possible vaccine in January and has now selected a lead candidate vaccine and two backups which will enter early production phases to prepare for the expected overwhelming demand. If early trials validate the company’s vaccine, the company would need an emergency use authorization from the FDA to begin providing the vaccine.  

