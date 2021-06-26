J&J Quits the Opioid Business as Part of $230 Million Settlement
NO REFILL
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop selling opioids in the U.S. as part of a $230 million settlement with New York over its involvement in the opioid addiction epidemic. According to The Wall Street Journal, it will also pay an additional $33 million in attorney fees and other expenses. The settlement comes as J&J, along with three other drug companies, works to finalize a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments over their involvement in the addiction crisis. Those governments accused the companies of pushing doctors to unnecessarily overprescribe medications to patients, leading to their addiction. The companies have maintained that they played no part in the addiction, as their product was federally tested and regulated.
The New York settlement will be paid out over nine years, though half of it could be paid by February if local New York governments suing J&J agree to the lawsuit and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a law requiring the funds to be used toward preventative measures.