The J&J Vaccine Is Our Last Chance to Save the Most Vulnerable. Local Leaders Are Already Screwing It Up.

The new novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is easy to ship and store and requires just one dose, making it a potentially powerful tool for solving one of the most vexing problems in the government’s desperate, uneven campaign to inoculate 200 million Americans: equity.

While more and more doses of the three vaccines that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for emergency use so far are available every day, experts say not enough jabs are reaching the most vulnerable Americans—in particular, people of color who are historically underserved by the country’s patchwork health system.

