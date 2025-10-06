Johnson Cowers From Challenge for Live Shutdown Debate

House Speaker Mike Johnson scoffed at his Democratic colleague’s challenge for a live debate on the government shutdown as it entered its sixth day on Monday with no end in sight.

Johnson shook his head during a press conference Monday when asked about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ dare for a live public debate about the government shutdown, which dragged on for a second week as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate remained deadlocked over a stopgap measure.

“When the poll says that about 13 percent of the people approve of your messaging, then you make desperate pleas for attention, and that’s what Hakeem Jeffries has done,” Johnson said, appearing to cite a Punchbowl News poll that found little support for top Democrats’ messaging on the shutdown among Capitol Hill staffers.

“The House has done its job. I’m not going to let Hakeem try to pretend for these theatrics,” he went on. “We don’t need to waste time on that nonsense. Those debates have been had. Hakeem is a friend and a colleague. I respect him, but we all know what he’s trying to do there.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson shook his head at Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' debate challenge on Monday. AFP via Getty Images

The House has passed a short-term funding bill intended to keep the government running until Nov. 21, but Senate Democrats have resisted advancing the measure unless Republicans agree to extend health care subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

In a Monday letter obtained by Axios, Jeffries challenged Johnson to a showdown on the government shutdown “any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people.”

“It will also give you an opportunity to explain your ‘My way or the highway’ approach to shutting the government down, when Democratic votes are needed to resolve the impasse that exists,” he wrote.

Jeffries challenges Johnson to a House floor on the shutdown "any day this week in primetime, broadcast live to the American people." pic.twitter.com/pYelJvG21f — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 6, 2025

Jeffries accused Republicans of setting off a health care crisis, which has been a sticking point in the standoff.

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that millions of people could see their health care premiums skyrocket from $888 to $1,904 annually starting next year if the enhanced premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act expire.

Jeffries also skewered Johnson for giving Congress a week off in the middle of a government shutdown. The House is out of session until Oct. 13 after Johnson announced a “district work period,” which on paper allows lawmakers to return to their home districts to speak with constituents.

Johnson privately told House Republicans that Congress would return to work once top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer reopens the government, according to Politico.

Democrats and Republicans have been pointing fingers over who caused the government shutdown, with President Donald Trump holding his political foes at fault.