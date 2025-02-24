Skip to Main Content
Speaker Johnson: ‘Pray’ for Votes for Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
TATTED FOR TRUMP
“That’s the president’s phrase, and I adopted it. In fact, I have a tattoo on my chest here,” Johnson joked.
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
Published
Feb. 24 2025
3:30PM EST
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
