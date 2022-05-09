Metallica Welcomes Its Newest Fan After Woman Gives Birth Mid-Concert
ENTER SANDBABY
Metallica is welcoming its newest fan after a woman gave birth during their concert in Brazil. Joice M Figueiró recounted the incident on Instagram, which Metallica reposted to their own page. Figueiró says she bought tickets three years ago for the rock concert, but when it came time for the show, she was 39 weeks pregnant. She was sitting in a special area at Couto Pereira stadium in Parana when her contractions began. Figueiró hoped to endure the labor pains for the last three songs and then take an ambulance to the hospital. But as Metallica began playing “Enter Sandman,” she realized her baby boy was also ready to enter the world. Luan Figueiró was “born right there” she wrote, clarifying that naming him “James Ulrich” after Metallica’s frontman and drummer was just a joke. “I’m great physically and trying to understand how this happened,” she added. “Thank you for everyone’s love and concern.”