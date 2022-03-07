Armed Intruders Speed Through Joint Base Andrews Military Checkpoints as VP Harris Lands There
SECURITY SCARE
A major security scare sent Joint Base Andrews into lockdown late Sunday. Just as Vice President Kamala Harris and four Cabinet members were touching down at the Maryland military base, two suspects, at least one of whom was armed, got through a security checkpoint. In a statement, the base said the pair “failed to adhere to commands of security personnel” at the main gate, and both fled when their vehicle was stopped by barriers. Only one of them had been caught as of early Monday and that individual was found to be armed. “We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” a statement from Joint Base Andrews reads. “There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the [second] intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown.” The New York Times reports that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, left the base on Marine Two after the incident.