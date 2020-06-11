Gen. Mark Milley: I Was Wrong to Take Part in Trump’s Church Photo Op
America’s top military officer has admitted it was a mistake for him to take part in President Trump’s deeply controversial photo op that was preceded by authorities using tear gas on peaceful protesters at the White House. Earlier this month, police officers near the North Lawn charged at police-brutality demonstrators to disperse them in order to allow Trump to walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church. When he arrived there, Trump held up a Bible for the cameras. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, walked with Trump across Lafayette Square to the church. “I should not have been there,” Milley said in a video address to National Defense University, according to The Washington Post. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.” Milley added: “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from.”