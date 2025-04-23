JoJo Siwa Says She No Longer Identifies as a Lesbian
JoJo Siwa, 21, candidly announced a shift in sexuality after much reflection earlier this week, People reported. In a livestream of Celebrity Big Brother UK on Tuesday, the singer-dancer who came out as a lesbian in 2021 shared her recent revelation. “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean?” Siwa told Danny Beard, her co-star and a RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum. “I think that’s the thing,” she continued. “I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.” Referring to the letters in LGBTQ, Siwa added: “I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.” Beard responded affirmatively, saying: “You are Q, honey. And you know that British people love a queue!” This follows her remarks about her gender identity from last week. Snuggling alongside Love Island alum Chris Hughes, 22, she said, “[I’ve] met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful, non-binary people are who I feel most like, and it’s—I don’t know—it’s not something that I want to say about myself yet, but it’s something that is confusing.” Siwa ended up in an argument with fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Mickey Rourke after he made a series of homophobic slurs to the young star, telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”