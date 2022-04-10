Jojo Siwa: My Song Was Played at Kids’ Choice Awards but I Wasn’t Invited
FOMO
Jojo Siwa did not attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday—because she wasn’t invited, she said. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” she said in an Instagram post on Saturday night sporting her new short haircut. She said she was only speaking out to clear up any rumors about her absence. “I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go,” she wrote. “I simply didn’t get an invite:(” She noted in a follow-up Story post that her song “One Chance” was even used during the show. “My song made the cut, but not me,” she said. Siwa has become an outspoken LGBTQ advocate in the last year since she came out as lesbian, using her platform online and in a guest stint on Dancing With The Stars to highlight her journey of coming out. She recently swapped her trademark ponytail for a new crop haircut.