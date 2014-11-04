Jolie: ‘I Am Open’ to a Political Career

CHEAT SHEET
    Angelina Jolie just may be the next Hollywood star to go into politics. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner said she is “open” to a career in politics. “When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered.” she says. “Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then you have a responsibility.” Jolie has served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador since 2001 and has been vocally supportive of a number of international political causes.

