Jolie: ‘I Am Open’ to a Political Career

Angelina Jolie just may be the next Hollywood star to go into politics. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner said she is “open” to a career in politics. “When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered.” she says. “Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then you have a responsibility.” Jolie has served as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador since 2001 and has been vocally supportive of a number of international political causes.