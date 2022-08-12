Grammy-Winner Jon Batiste Has Left ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’
CURTAINS
Hot off his big win at April’s Grammy Awards, Jon Batiste has left The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. After seven seasons on CBS’ flagship late-night show, the bandleader exited without so much as a goodbye. Colbert announced Batiste’s departure during Thursday night’s episode on Batiste’s behalf, noting that the bandleader was “out of town.” “It’s for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world,” Colbert said, of Batiste’s decision to leave. Batiste last appeared on the show in June, during which he revealed plans to take the summer off. Initially, he was expected to return to his post in September. But that summer vacation has extended indefinitely, as 2022’s Album of the Year winner continues to pursue other opportunities. Colbert already has a successor lined up, however: musician Louis Cato, who has held down the fort all summer. Colbert got sentimental about Batiste’s tenure on the show: “We’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as a guest with your next hit record. I love you.