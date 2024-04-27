Bon Jovi’s Wife Misses Doc Screening After Rocker’s Candid Confession
NO-SHOW
Jon Bon Jovi’s wife of 35 years was notably absent from the Hulu screening of the rocker’s docuseries Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story just days after the rocker admitted he wasn’t a “saint” in their marriage. Dorothea Hurley, who married Bon Jovi in 1989 and is the mother of his four children, skipped the screening in New York on Thursday night, leaving Bon Jovi to appear alone on the red carpet. A source told Page Six that Hurley was dealing with an unspecified illness, but the no-show came within a week of Bon Jovi’s confession of infidelity. In an interview with The Independent released Sunday, Bon Jovi credited Hurley’s patience as one of the reasons why their marriage has lasted so long. “These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he said. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to fuck up the home life, either.”