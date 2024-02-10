Jon Cryer Speaks Out on Possible Reunion With Charlie Sheen
BOUNDARIES
Jon Cryer has shutdown the idea of ever working with his former co-star Charlie Sheen again, according to Variety. During an appearance on The View on Friday, Cryer was asked about the possibility of a Two and a Half Men reboot, which he starred in for the entirety of its 12 season run. Sheen departed after eight seasons, after he unleashed a tirade against Chuck Lorre, the show’s creator, causing CBS to suspend the show. Sheen was later checked into rehab, cutting production of the eighth season short. Cryer said Lorre took Sheen’s comments very hard because he “really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really heartbreaking for him.” The two have since reconciled, said Cryer, but that doesn’t mean a reboot is likely. Cryer said that even Sheen’s astoundingly high salary didn’t prevent him from blowing up the show. “I love [Sheen], I wish him the best and that he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time,” Cryer said.