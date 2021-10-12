Raiders’ Gruden Out After Emails Reveal Homophobic, Misogynistic Comments

Jon Gruden is resigning as Las Vegas Raiders coach.

Only a day after issuing another mea culpa for a racist comment he made in a 2011 email about a Black players’ union leader, The New York Times has reported the venerated Raiders head coach frequently tossed around misogynistic and homophobic comments in his correspondence. The revelation, first reported Monday evening, came as a result of a separate workplace misconduct investigation into the franchise. Gruden’s new emails, some of which were sent to the Raiders last week, were written over a period of years, beginning as early as 2010 and ending in 2018.

In one, Gruden uses homophobic slurs to refer to the league’s commissioner and a gay player drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. That vulgar language extended to describe some owners, coaches, and sports journalists in other messages. Gruden also called for the firing of a player who had protested the national anthem in 2016, made transphobic jokes, and swapped photos of half-naked women and sexist memes of female referees with other league officials and business executives.

ESPN reported Monday that Gruden said he felt “really good about the things I have learned” since The Wall Street Journal broke the news of the Smith comment on Friday. “I also feel really good about what I stand for, as I said yesterday,” he added, “and I’ll be happy to talk about football, but I’ll just leave it at that.”