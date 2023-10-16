Jon Huntsman Halts Donations to UPenn Over Israel Response

CHEAT SHEET
Jon Huntsman’s family has donated tens of millions of dollars to the University of Pennsylvania over the years—but he says their foundation will “close its checkbook” in protest of the school’s response to antisemitism. The former Utah governor’s move comes after billionaire Marc Rowan and Law & Order creator Dick Wolf blasted the Ivy League school for a Palestinian literary conference that featured controversial speakers. Huntsman decried what he believes was a weak response to Hamas’ attack in Israel. “Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom,” he said in a letter, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.