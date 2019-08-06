CHEAT SHEET
Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Resigns
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is resigning from his position and will return to his home state of Utah in October, where he will potentially launch a bid for governor, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. In his resignation letter, Huntsman said he told President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he and his family wanted “to reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities at home.” Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009. He assumed his position as ambassador to Russia in 2017, and he previously served as U.S. ambassador to China and Singapore. In his resignation letter, Huntsman said: “American citizenship is a privilege and I believe the most basic responsibility in return is service to country. To that end, I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations.” Huntsman’s resignation is effective October 3.