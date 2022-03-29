Jon Karl Talked With Fox About Replacing Chris Wallace

Welcome back to Source Material. Landing in your inbox each and every Monday evening, we peel back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. You can subscribe here and you can send questions, tips and complaints here.

Chris Wallace poured a bucket of verbal manure over Fox News on Sunday, describing the latter stage of his tenure at the top-rated cable network as “increasingly unsustainable,” but people inside Rupert Murdoch’s empire were nonplussed.

In their view, they’re saving $9 million a year, which is what Wallace is now getting to appear on CNN+, according to two people familiar with the situation. Now, Source Material has learned that ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, who has long yearned to host a Sunday show, had talks with Fox News execs about replacing Wallace on Fox News Sunday but ultimately passed.

Bret Baier and John Roberts are among those who have filled in since Wallace departed in December, with a decision on a permanent replacement still pending.

“We had very informal conversations with Jonathan Karl as we routinely have with many talent across all media—offers are never extended in these discussions, therefore nothing was declined,” a Fox News spokesperson emailed Source Material. Karl and a rep for CNN+ did not respond to a request for comment.

