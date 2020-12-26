Jon Ossoff Becomes Best-Funded Senate Candidate in History

Read it at The New York Times
Jon Ossoff just became the best-funded Senate candidate in history, after he pulled in $106.7 million in his race against Georgia Sen. David Perdue, a Republican incumbent. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, meanwhile, the Democratic challenger in the state’s second runoff, raised $103.3 million in his race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, also a Republican incumbent. The large sums massively surpassed efforts by their opponents, a likely result of the attention the races have received from all over the nation. The runoff is scheduled for Jan. 5.