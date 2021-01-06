Democrat Jon Ossoff Declares Victory in Too-Close-to-Call Georgia Senate Runoff
‘WITH HUMILITY’
Democrat Jon Ossoff has declared victory over Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in a down-to-the-wire Georgia run-off that is still too close to call. Despite Ossoff’s declaration, Perdue has still not conceded, and his campaign team issued a statement early Wednesday calling for “time and transparency.” In a video posted to his social-media pages, Ossoff said: “It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate. Thank you for the confidence and trust that you’ve placed in me.” The latest Associated Press figures from the count showed Ossoff just over 16,000 votes ahead of Purdue with 98 percent of estimated votes reported, meaning it’s still too close for observers to call. If Ossoff does win, the Democrats will effectively control the chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote.