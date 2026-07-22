CNN Data Guru Reveals Surprising 2028 Dem Frontrunner

Move over, Gavin Newsom. A new prince has been crowned as the frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, according to CNN polling.

Data guru Harry Enten says interest in Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has taken off.

“Why is this Ossoff’s America? And that is because John Ossoff is hot-lanta,” Enten declared on Wednesday. “There is a lot of interest in Jon Ossoff, not just in Georgia but nationally.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s profile is rising amid a string of viral speeches. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Enten revealed that Google searches for the Democratic senator have skyrocketed by 300 percent, coinciding with his rise in prediction markets. In January, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was dominating Kalshi with 35 percent, while Ossoff, 39, stood at 5 percent.

Now, Ossoff has steadily gained on the California governor, climbing to 16 percent compared with Newsom’s 19 percent. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez follows the two men, seeing her chances jump from 10 percent in January to 15 percent now.

Enten also noted that Ossoff, who is up for reelection in November, is a Democrat in a crucial swing state. If he delivers the Senate—and the latest polls show him several points ahead of Trump-endorsed candidate Mike Collins—perhaps he could also deliver the White House.

“You show you can win in a swing state… you say, hey, this is a coalition that might actually work.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is losing ground as the preferred Democratic candidate for 2028. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The rising Democratic star is also flush with cash, raising more than $7 million for his reelection campaign despite refusing corporate PAC and lobbyist donations.

A spokesperson for Ossoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Jon Ossoff is impressing voters with his ability to go after Republicans, including President Donald Trump. Paras Griffin/Getty Images,

For his part, the senator has emerged as a leading voice of opposition to the Trump administration, particularly in his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee. On Tuesday, he grilled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over President Donald Trump’s war on Iran, prompting the Pentagon chief to stumble over his words during a hearing.

The exchange came as Hegseth estimated the war has cost $37.5 billion to date, with Trump signaling no end in sight to the conflict he launched at the end of February.

“On day 14 of this conflict, Mr. Secretary, day 14, nearly five months ago, you stated that Iran’s military had been, ‘destroyed,’ and ‘made combat-ineffective.’ That was on day 14 of the war. Was that an accurate statement?” Ossoff asked.

Hegseth responded that Iran no longer had a Navy, saying it was “completely sunk” and that its “missiles were buried underneath a lot of their underground facilities and their defense industrial base has been almost completely destroyed.”

“You stated we have, ‘achieved every single objective.’ Were those accurate statements?” Ossoff repeated throughout their terse exchange, while Hegseth evaded the question.

The senator isn’t afraid to go after Trump himself, either. Ahead of Trump’s primetime address Thursday on election fraud, Ossoff slammed him as “the world’s most famous sore loser.”

“The world’s most famous sore loser will deliver a primetime presidential sour-grapes address to pursue his six-year-old grievances about the 2020 election, while his war in the Middle East spirals out of control and the cost of living continues to rise for Americans across the country,” Ossoff told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol ahead of the speech.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud, but he has never provided evidence to support those claims.