Jon Peters Says ‘Broke’ Pamela Anderson Made a ‘Fool’ Out of Him

Read it at Page Six
The Pamela Anderson-Jon Peters quickie marriage and split is getting nasty fast. The Hollywood producer was annoyed by a Page Six item that said he proposed to the former Baywatch star and that she dumped him because he was too controlling. Peters says it’s the reverse: that Anderson, 52, proposed to him and that he called it quits after paying off $200,000 of her debts and getting cold feet about a future that included frequent trips to the “broke” actress’ native Canada. “There’s no fool like an old fool,” Peters, 74, said of the money he allegedly laid out. Anderson’s rep denies it, telling Page Six, “These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous.”