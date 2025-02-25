Media

Jon Stewart Bleeds On-Air in DOGE Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong

OUCH

The “Daily Show” host went off-script after a surprise prop mishap.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Jon Stewart looking at his bloody hand after prop accident
Comedy Central
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Media‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo