Jon Stewart is calling “bulls--t” on Trump’s claim that he “respects” former President Barack Obama.

Trump told CNN Tuesday, “I like [Obama], I think he’s a nice gentleman” and added, “I respect him and I respect his wife.” But as Stewart pointed out on his podcast The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart, Trump was first in line to smear the Obama family when they were in the White House.

Stewart went on to denounce the “disgusting treatment, which continues to this day of the Obama family,” including “vile attacks” that weren’t about policy—and instead were “conspiratorial, personal, [and] disturbing.” That point, Stewart said, makes Trump’s positive remarks about the family moot. “Trump yesterday [said], “I've got a lot of respect for the Obamas—bulls--t,” he explained. “[Trump] saying it doesn’t make it true. He was the leader of an absolute torrent and river of slime [against the Obamas].”

The discussion comes after Obama’s DNC speech, during which he’d made a hand gesture many interpreted as a joke about Trump’s manhood, as he criticized his successor’s “obsession” with crowd sizes. Trump was incensed following the remarks, telling a crowd at a North Carolina rally the next day that Obama was “very nasty last night.”

“I try and be nice to people, you know, but it’s a little tough when they get personal,” he also said, before mocking his advisers for wanting him to “stick to policy.”

Stewart made his point about Trump’s history with the family to explain his understanding of why Michelle Obama has no interest in seeking political office, despite poll after poll that indicate she would win in a landslide. Calls for the former first lady to seek office increased after she spoke at the DNC, where she received an overwhelmingly positive response to her speech.

“I imagine for her, she thought, ‘We've given our pound of flesh to this endeavor,’” Stewart said of the former first lady, “‘and I don’t want any part of that anymore.’” But he had nothing but positive words for her DNC remarks.

“How about that line though, ‘The affirmative action of an inherited wealth?’’ he asked. “Boy, that might be the line of the convention.”