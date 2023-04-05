Jon Stewart Crashes ‘Daily Show’ After Trump’s Arrest

“Today was one for the history books,” The Daily Show guest host Roy Wood Jr. said at the top of Tuesday night’s show, calling Donald Trump’s arraignment “the craziest day in New York since the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man came to town and busted a nut on the whole city.”

But after spending nearly 10 minutes breaking down the highlights of the day, Wood started having an existential crisis over the “pressure” to make his week as guest host count. “You’ve got to be funny, you’ve got to be satirical, you’ve got to be powerful, you’ve got to go viral,” he said. “And I don’t know what to do. I just wish I had somebody I could talk to, to guide me through some of this stuff.”

With that, a familiar voice from backstage started urging Wood to “use the force,” before Jon Stewart himself emerged in full Obi-Wan Kenobi attire and introduced himself as the former host of the show.

“The Daily Show had a white host?” Wood joked, as Stewart tried to give the comedian some sage advice about how to cover someone like Trump. But every time he tried to get out his point, Wood stopped him to clarify the Star Wars metaphor.

Finally, Stewart only got out, “The thing about this historic indictment is that American jurisprudence—” before Wood cut him off to let him know they were out of time.

