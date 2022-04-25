CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Jon Stewart Declares That Comedy Will Survive

    CARRYING ON

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    CHERISS MAY/Reuters

    Comedian Jon Stewart used his speech as this year’s winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to poke fun at the idea that his art is under threat, saying: “Comedy survives every moment.” Stewart, speaking at the first iteration of the ceremony in more than two years, added: “Comedy doesn’t change the world, but it’s a bellwether. We’re the banana peel in the coal mine. When society is under threat, comedians are the ones who get sent away first.” The ceremony saw contributions and roasts from friends, supporters and collaborators, including Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Carell and Olivia Munn.

    Read it at The Washington Post