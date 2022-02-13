Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Joe Rogan’s Promotion of COVID Misinformation
‘SHIFTING SANDS’
Jon Stewart took to his own podcast Friday to defend podcaster Joe Rogan’s frequent elevation of vaccine hesitancy and COVID-19 misinformation, saying the norms of what is considered misinformation change with time. He likened Rogan’s vaccine skepticism to his own opposition to the Iraq war. He said, “Couldn’t I have gone down and fallen down this—if Viacom or Comedy Central had wanted to censor me —or had wanted to take me off the— look, I’m not owed a platform. Nobody is… But my point is, these are shifting sands, and I think I get concerned with, well, who gets to decide?” He called The New York Times “a giant purveyor of misinformation” for the way its stories contributed to the advent of the Iraq War. Rogan has also come under fire for repeatedly using the N-word and other racial slurs. Spotify has a $100 million exclusive distribution contract with Rogan.