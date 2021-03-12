Read it at Twitter
Comedian Jon Stewart used his new Twitter account on Thursday to join the growing denunciation of Fox News host Tucker Carlson for openly mocking female soldiers.
“I called Tucker Carlson a dick on National television,” Stewart tweeted. “It’s high time I apologize...to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible terrible person.”
The former Daily Show host was referring to the legendary rant he delivered to Carlson’s face back in 2004 on CNN’s Crossfire. “You know what's interesting, though?” he said at the time. “You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”