Jon Stewart Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Election Flop

Donald Trump’s attitude toward the American public made the Democrats’ sweeping election night results an easy prediction, Jon Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast.

Analysts didn’t need “the eight to 12 hours that they were gonna do to try and discern the closeness” of the races to watch on Tuesday, Stewart said of the election night that gave him the rare feeling of “hope,” as he theorized that Trump’s memes are what made the easy wins possible.

“It may be that when the president of the United States tweets out of video of him dumping diarrhea on the American public, they find that slightly dismissive,” he said. “And maybe that’s what all this is.”

Tuesday’s elections handed Democrats several key wins that Republicans should have seen coming, Stewart argued. “Positive results all across the board—Mikie Sherrill, Abigail Spanberger, Mamdani, Prop 50—even these races in Georgia and everywhere else,” are a “direct result” of Trump’s first year in office, Stewart said. Trump’s memes show an “arrogance and dismissiveness” that rubs voters the wrong way, he went on.

Mikie Sherrill ran a staunchly anti-Trump campaign and won the New Jersey race for governor with 57 percent of the vote. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The “chaos and incompetence of this administration’s first year has to have a result. It has to, and it seems like it does.”

To be expected, Trump has a very different theory on why the GOP was dealt several major blows this week. “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” he wrote on Trust Social.

Stewart said that as “hopeful” as Election Night made him feel this week, he’s still skeptical about whether Democrats will “p*** this away.”

California voters approved Proposition 50, a measure that will replace the state’s current congressional district map with new, legislature-drawn lines from 2026 through 2030. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I think the Democrats are still a mess,” he said. “What this shows to me is there is this underlying potential energy within the United States of America that is much larger than I think any of us could have imagined, and channeling that energy directionally will be the challenge for whoever wants to harness it,” he explained. “I still don’t believe they’re doing that.”

Trump hosted a ‘Great Gatsby’ Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, just hours before more than 40 million Americans were cut off from food assistance amid the government shutdown. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

That said, Republicans may have dug themselves a big enough hole by parroting Trump’s “dismissive” rhetoric that the national attitude could continue to slide in the opposite direction, he added.

“This election was about Republican weakness for the most part,” Stewart said, because “it turns out, dumping diarrhea on people that are protesting from a plane, or throwing a Great Gatsby party in the middle of food stamp benefits running out, may be viewed as smug and condescending by much of the electorate.”