Jon Stewart Hits Back at ‘Pseudo Senator’ Pat Toomey
WAR OF WORDS
Jon Stewart fired back at Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Twitter Sunday morning after the Toomey criticized “a pseudo celebrity” during an appearance on CNN without mentioning the former Daily Show host by name. Toomey accused Democrats of pulling the “oldest trick in Washington” by taking a “sympathetic group of Americans,” in this case veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas, and “sneaking” unrelated spending into a bill to help them “because they know they’ll unleash their allies in the media and maybe a pseudo-celebrity to make up false accusations to try to get us to just swallow what shouldn’t be there.” In response, Stewart, who spent the past week lobbying Republicans to support the bill, tweeted at Toomey, “I’d rather be a pseudo celeb than pseudo Senator! Take your amendment vote at the same 60 threshold Veterans had to hit...Good luck capping and rationing care!!!!!” He added that Toomey “never called for spending caps on the war…only on the health care for veterans sickened by said wars. Interesting priorities.”