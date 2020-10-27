Jon Stewart Is Coming Back to TV With a New Series for Apple

Read it at Hollywood Repor
After five years without a regular show, Jon Stewart is slated to come back to television–this time via Apple TV+, the tech company’s streaming service that launched late last year. The veteran The Daily Show comedian signed a new long-term production deal for an hour-long current affairs show that will delve into “topics that are currently part of the national conversation” and Stewart’s own interests, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Each season will have a companion podcast, with the series expected to stream sometime next year.