Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Cognitive’ Gaffe

“Tonight, we’re going to get a quick state of play on this incredibly consequential presidential election,” said Daily Show host Jon Stewart at the beginning of his Monday monologue. “The election has basically boiled down to each candidate accusing the other of having soup where there should be brain.”

Stewart began by describing the GOP case against President Joe Biden, pointing to Biden’s “habit of seemingly staring at what can only be considered ghosts or out-of-frame paratroopers.” He showed audiences a clip of Biden at the recent G7 summit, in which the paratroopers were cropped out by right-wing influencers and media outlets to make it seem like Biden was looking at nobody.

As for the Biden campaign’s case that Donald Trump is mentally incompetent? Stewart found it a lot more convincing. Describing Trump as constantly “tripping over his own dick any time he tries to capitalize on Biden’s age,” Stewart found the idea of Trump being “the sharpest tool in the shed” laughable.

He showed footage of the Republican candidate bragging about passing a cognitive test at a campaign rally over the weekend, only to mistakenly refer to the doctor who administered the test as Ronny Johnson.

“Acing that cognitive test is a great point,” Stewart said, “if only his doctor was actually named Ronny Johnson, and not actually named Ronny Jackson.”

Stewart finished off the segment by acknowledging that, for Trump’s base, his forgetfulness will likely never elicit the same panic that Biden’s slip-ups often do for Democrats. “The sad thing is, under MAGA law, [the doctor’s] name is now Ronny Johnson.”