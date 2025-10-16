Jon Stewart Names Only Reporter Who Seems to Scare Trump

Jon Stewart thinks there’s only one reporter up to the task of going toe-to-toe with Donald Trump.

On The Weekly Show podcast, a fan asked if he thinks reporters should hit back when Trump insults them.

“Do like a rap battle!” Stewart joked, expressing his mock glee that the press questioning the president “just deteriorates into” a full-on “roast.”

There’s “only one” reporter Stewart thinks could pull it off, he said Thursday. “Kaitlan Collins… I actually think she’s the only one that even they aren’t quite sure what to do with.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks with Kaitlan Collins (R) on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Trump’s “usual” tactics wouldn’t work on CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent, Stewart explained. “She’s always just like, matter of fact,” Stewart explained. Collins would say something like, “‘Because you did say two and a half weeks ago, and I think I’ve got the quote right here,’ and they’re all like, ‘What are you doing, homework? Why are you trying to make us all look bad?’”

Collins has garnered a reputation for asking tough questions, often putting MAGA-world on the spot about the topics they’re most keen not to talk about.

This week, Republican Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy was left speechless after Collins simply asked whether he supports the $1 billion in clean energy funding Trump’s administration canceled in his state. “I’ve never seen someone made to look so patently foolish without the interviewer ever suggesting this was so,” one X user observed.

GOP Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was similarly flustered when Collins questioned him about whether the Republican Party was deliberately delaying the final vote on releasing the Epstein files by not swearing in Arizona Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva. Jordan blamed what MAGA has been calling the “Democrat” government shutdown, but Collins noted that other elected officials had been sworn in under similar circumstances. “I, I, I, didn’t, I actually didn’t even know that when they were sworn in,” Jordan stammered.

These and several other instances make Stewart believe the CNN host should be able to hold her own in a back and forth roast with the president, he said.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: Journalist and CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins (C) and other journalist raise their hands during a joint press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the East Room at the White House on February 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Daily Show host quipped that all Trump would be able to respond with is, “‘I don’t understand you, but you’re collecting facts and then you’re gonna say them back at me, live! Unacceptable.’ It would be cool though.”