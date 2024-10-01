Jon Stewart Perfectly Skewers Trump’s Nonsensical Ramblings

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart decided to grade some of Donald Trump’s recent interview responses during his monologue on Monday, this time with the help of a prop–in the form of some hilarious charts.

Stewart played a clip of a recent interview where Trump was asked to explain specifically how he’d make prices go down as cost of living prices continue to cripple households. Before playing Trump’s answer, Stewart pulled out a chart with its Y-axis labeled, “Policy Specifics” and its X-axis labeled, “Time.”

Holding a marker to grade Trump’s performance, Stewart let the clip continue. Trump immediately sidestepped the question by insulting Kamala Harris’ interview skills.

“I guess I had the wrong chart,” Stewart responded. He brought out a new chart, this one with a Y-axis labeled, “Huh?”

He marked the first half of Trump’s answer high up on the “Huh?” axis. After he played the second half of Trump’s answer, which also failed to offer a coherent plan to combat inflation, Stewart drew the line even higher.

“Maybe he didn’t really want to talk about his inflation policy, since economists say it would make inflation worse. Which, you know, is the wrong direction,” Stewart mused.

“Let’s give Trump a second chance,” he said, playing a separate clip from an appearance at the Economic Club of New York earlier this month where the former president was asked to explain the “specific piece of legislation” he would advance to make childcare more affordable.

Another interview clip of Trump being asked to explain his stance on IVF followed after.

Trump, in both clips, gave a long, rambling response, offering no indication that he had a coherent policy plan on either issue. His answers were so incoherent, in fact, that Stewart got rid of his “Huh?” chart and replaced it with a new chart: “What the actual f--k are you talking about?”

Stewart gave Trump high marks on his new chart, and concluded, “Clearly, what people like about Donald Trump is not his clear, specific policies as they demand from Kamala Harris.”

Stewart’s critiques of Trump’s incoherent answers came in response to the common critique from the GOP that Harris lacks detailed policy plans. Stewart had first responded to those complaints with a montage of Harris explaining her policy proposals at her rallies, such as her promise to “expand the tax deduction for startups to $50,000” and offer “$6,000 in tax relief to families during the first year of a child’s life.”

“Excuse me, but as Americans, we demanded a detailed plan of action, not random numbers!” Stewart joked.

He sarcastically told Harris, “You have left the door wide open, lady, because clearly Donald Aloysius Trump would not not trifle with America in that manner.”