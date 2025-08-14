Jon Stewart Reveals How Fox News Destroyed His Face

Jon Stewart blames watching Fox News for his face’s “erosion,” he joked when a fan asked whether he watches the right-wing network.

“Do I watch Fox News? Look at me!” Stewart said on Thursday’s Weekly Show with Jon Stewart. “Look! Is this, would this happen to some… Do you think this erosion happens naturally?” he said, indicating his face. “You think this is just wind, sun, and rain? No, this is the corrosive acid rain that flows from America’s newsroom on a daily basis.”

When his producers joked that Stewart has “the Jesse Watters glow” and that his “skincare routine is The Five,” Stewart agreed the network played a part in the state of his face.

“This is what happens to a human being who is exposed to that level of radiation,” he added.

Stewart has often indicated that he watches the network regularly as part of his “mining” for news. On The Daily Show in 2015, he said that watching Fox News had “aged” him and was “killing me.” He also told The Guardian that year, “Watching these channels all day is incredibly depressing. I live in a constant state of depression. I think of us as turd miners. I put on my helmet, I go and mine turds, hopefully I don’t get turd lung disease.”

At the time, he considered giving the destructive habit up for good, telling the site the only way he’d watch the network again was if “it’s a nuclear winter, and I have been wandering, and there appears to be a flickering light through what appears to be a radioactive cloud and I think that light might be a food source that could help my family. I might glance at it for a moment until I realize, that’s Fox News, and then I shut it off. That’s the circumstance.”

In 2023, he called Fox News a “powerful,” “pernicious,” and “devious,” “cultural pathogen.”

Despite lamenting that watching Fox News had “aged” him, there was a more pressing age-related matter for Stewart that he also discussed on Thursday, once again calling out 74-year-old Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Asked by another fan what Schumer should “learn from Joe Biden’s decision not to step aside sooner,” Stewart quipped, “Schumer has to learn that you gotta stay in there no matter what, until one day you look up and the angels are either dragging you towards the light or towards the darkness.”