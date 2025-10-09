Jon Stewart Roasts Claim Trump Is ‘Healthiest’ President Ever

Jon Stewart laughed out loud at Donald Trump’s claim that he’s the “healthiest” president ever on Thursday.

On his Weekly Show podcast, Stewart’s producers argued that Trump shouldn’t snipe so much, as “all that anger is also bad for his health.” Stewart quipped, “He’s the healthiest person to ever assume the office of the presidency, so I wouldn’t worry about that,” jokingly declaring his confidence in Trump’s MAGA loyalist doctor.

The White House used Trump’s personal doctor Ronny Jackson to try and quell questions about the president’s health, sidestepping the actual White House physician to issue a statement in Jackson’s name declaring him “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.” Jackson had previously claimed Trump was so healthy he could “live to 200.”

Ronnie Jackson is known for his over-the-top pronouncements about Donald Trump's health. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Trump’s stellar health “has created a new category called sore winners,” Stewart continued, “You don’t see it a lot, but every now and again…”

People are just too hard on Trump, Stewart jested. “You don’t know how hard it is to be a billionaire president. I’ve said this numerous times. Poor little billionaire president,” mocked. “To be that powerful and that rich—you don’t understand the burdens, the difficulties. It’s troublesome. It makes me angry for him.”

Trump’s cankles and bruised hand have fueled speculation around the 79 year old’s health. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite Jackson’s statement, Trump’s health has been a sensitive topic for the White House, as the declarations about his physical fitness sharply contrast photos captured by the photographing press, which has documented his bruised and makeup-covered hands as well as his oft-swollen ankles. The White House ultimately revealed that Trump was been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Anna Moneymaker/Getty

As several outlets have noted, his administration has appeared to make a significant effort to hide Trump’s cankles whenever possible, by positioning him behind the Oval Office desk during meetings or photographing from angles where his lower legs are out of sight.

As for Jackson, who Stewart expressed his mock confidence in on Thursday, his report on the president’s health is tenuous for anyone except the most loyal of MAGA, after he gave up his full medical license and was stripped of his military rank after several scandals.