Jon Stewart Roasts Donald Trump’s ‘Telling’ Excuse for Portland War

Jon Stewart was disturbed not just by President Trump’s decision on Saturday to send federal troops into Portland, Oregon, but by Trump’s apparent reasons for doing so.

Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, claiming Portland was “war ravaged” and that its ICE facilities were “under siege from attack by Antifa.” This was despite Oregon Governor Tina Kotek stating that there “is no national security threat” in the city.

Truth Social Truth Social

Stewart showed a news clip detailing Trump’s interview with an NBC correspondent Sunday, where the president recalled telling Governor Kotek, “Well, wait a minute. Am I watching things on television that are different from what’s happening?”

Stewart said in response, “This explains so much about the governing philosophy of the Trump administration."

Stewart explained, “There is reality. And then there’s this...”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to Trump quote on Portland. Comedy Central

He quoted from Trump’s NBC interview where the president said to Kotek, “My people tell me different. They are literally attacking and there are fires all over the place.”

“So the President of the United States, alone in his bescreened bunker, sees reports of conflict in Portland on TV. His lackeys reinforce the chaos,” said Stewart.

He continued, “Rather than using the resources available to him as the President of the United States to find out what the realities on the ground are, he just goes, ‘Code Red! Red team, go!”

“Because he sees it on f---ing TV,“ Stewart said of Trump. ”And acts impulsively.“

“He sends out the National Guard the same way you or I might make a late-night Shamwow purchase,” Stewart joked, referencing the famous 2009 commercial.