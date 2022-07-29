Jon Stewart: Fox ‘Refused’ to Have Me on to Talk About Veterans’ Health Care
‘AN INFORMATION SILO’
Jon Stewart said in an interview Thursday night that Fox News “refused” to book him for an interview to comment on GOP senators late Wednesday voting down legislation expanding health care for veterans affected by toxins while serving. “There is an information silo. I was lucky enough to get a hold of Newsmax this morning and go on there. [That] might have been the first time those viewers have ever heard about it,” Stewart told MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. “Fox News—they refused to put me on all day. We have been begging them to get on the air all day long so that we can finally bring along some possible accountability to these senators.” The former host of The Daily Show made his presence known on multiple fronts Thursday. Referring to Republicans while speaking outside the Senate, an irate Stewart asked, “How are these people human?” Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.